South Sudan army official survives attack

2 hrs ago

A South Sudanese military official on Wednesday survived an assassination after unknown gunmen in a brazen attempt opened fire at him in a local restaurant in Moyo District. Capt Oliver Duku, the South Sudan Spy Chief based in Kajo-Keji in South Sudan, managed to disarm his attackers who escaped shortly after the incident.

