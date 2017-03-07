South Africa's Jordaan withdraws from...

South Africa's Jordaan withdraws from Fifa Council race

South African FA president Danny Jordaan has pulled out of the race to be a member of the Fifa Council. South Sudan's Chabur Goc Alei has also withdrawn from the race, as he did in 2016, while Zambian Kalusha Bwalya abandoned his bid over the weekend.

