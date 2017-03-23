Six aid workers killed in an ambush in South Sudan, U.N. says
Six aid workers were killed in an ambush in South Sudan on Saturday while traveling from the capital Juba to the town of Pibor, the United Nations said on Sunday without specifying if they worked for the U.N. or giving other details. It was the highest number of aid workers killed in a single incident since the country's civil war began, a U.N. statement said.
