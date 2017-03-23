Six aid workers killed in an ambush i...

Six aid workers killed in an ambush in South Sudan, U.N. says

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Six aid workers were killed in an ambush in South Sudan on Saturday while traveling from the capital Juba to the town of Pibor, the United Nations said on Sunday without specifying if they worked for the U.N. or giving other details. It was the highest number of aid workers killed in a single incident since the country's civil war began, a U.N. statement said.

