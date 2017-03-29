Sexual violence reaches 'epic proport...

Sexual violence reaches 'epic proportions' in South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sexual violence has reached "epic proportions" in South Sudan's three-year-old conflict, the U.N. Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said last week. Reported incidents of sexual or gender-based violence rose 60 percent last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Tue Dee Dee Dee 2
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC