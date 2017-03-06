Ruth: Trump plays Captain Queeg

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

When you awaken with each new sunrise, c'mon admit it, is one of the first things to pop into your head "What did he do now?" It was only last week that President Donald Trump announced the time for petty feuds of his own making was over, done, finished. Henceforth, or so the Churchill of the Potomac suggested, he would comport himself so hugely presidentially that he would make Ronald Reagan look like Boss Hogg of Hazzard County.

Chicago, IL

