Renegade South Sudan general declares new rebel group

Lt Gen Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the former Sudan Peoples Liberation Army Deputy Chief of General Staff for logistics has formed a new rebel group, the National Salvation Front. Lt Gen Swaka resigned from the SPLA last month accusing president Salva Kiir of turning the national army into a tribal militia to entrench himself in power.

Chicago, IL

