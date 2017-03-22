Red Cross warns on mass hunger in Yem...

Red Cross warns on mass hunger in Yemen, Somalia

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

There is a window of only three to four months to avert mass starvation in Yemen and Somalia, plagued by conflict and drought, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday in an appeal for funding. More than 20 million people in four countries - Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and northeast Nigeria - face famine.

