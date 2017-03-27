Rebels Vow to Stop South Sudan Oil Production
The main rebel group in South Sudan is threatening to disrupt oil production in the country, a day after it released three foreign oil workers it kidnapped earlier in the month. An official of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition said the government is using oil revenue to purchase weapons and kill civilians.
