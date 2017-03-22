Pope to visit war and famine hit South Sudan in October - bishop
Pope Francis will visit South Sudan in October if the security situation in the country stricken by civil war and famine does not worsen, a bishop from the country said on Tuesday. The pope has said several times that he wants to go to the country to preach peace but so far no time frame has been given.
