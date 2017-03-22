Pope Francis May Shine a Light on Fam...

Pope Francis May Shine a Light on Famine and Genocide in South...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

Melinda Henneberger, editorial writer and columnist for the Kansas City Star , recently went to South Sudan, on a trip sponsored by the Sudan Relief Fund . She wrote several pieces about it for her newspaper as well as for USA Today .

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC