'Political leadership needs to support its own people,' urges UN mission chief in South Sudan

New York, Mar 3 : The top United Nations official in South Sudan is calling on the country's political leadership to support its own people in the wake of a famine affecting some 100,000 people, and calling for local authorities to provide humanitarian access to those most in need. David Shearer, the recently arrived UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the country, on Friday voiced alarm at how little a response to the plight of these people has been heard from their leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.