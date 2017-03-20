Police seize 40 guns, arrest 50 crimi...

Police seize 40 guns, arrest 50 criminals

KAMPALA. The Police Flying Squad recovered 40 guns and arrested at least 50 armed robbers across the country last year.

Chicago, IL

