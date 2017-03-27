Phil Goff's chief of staff chooses So...

Phil Goff's chief of staff chooses South Sudan over Auckland city

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's chief of staff has left to go to work for former Labour MP David Shearer in war-torn South Sudan. Fran Mold used to be Mr Shearer's chief spin doctor before joining the ranks of the mayor's senior office staff last year.

Chicago, IL

