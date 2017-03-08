Oops: LePage meant Sudanese, not Soma...

Oops: LePage meant Sudanese, not Somalis, support Trump

Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Maine's Republican governor said on a nationally syndicated radio show that the state's Somali community is "very much in support of" Republican President Donald Trump - only he meant to say Sudanese. Gov. Paul LePage made the comments Thursday on "The Laura Ingraham Show."

