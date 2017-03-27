Number of Kenyans going hungry doubles to 3 million
Kenya is one of several east African countries ravaged by drought with Somalia said to be on the brink of famine. The number of Kenyans needing emergency food aid has doubled in the past three months to three million, the Red Cross said on Tuesday, as the impact of a devastating drought worsens.
