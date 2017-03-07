New U.N. chief confronts the 'nightmare' of Somalia's food crisis

U.N. Secretary General AntA3nio Guterres, center, and Somali PresidentMohamed Abdullahi Farmajo arrive for a news conference in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on March 7. The new leader of the United Nations visited Somalia on Tuesday to issue a global appeal for aid as the war-torn nation teeters on the brink of its second famine in a decade. It was AntA3nio Guterres's first field visit as U.N. secretary general, a position the former Portugal prime minister assumes during a time of historic humanitarian crises.

