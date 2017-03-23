Museveni, Sudan VP discuss refugee cr...

Museveni, Sudan VP discuss refugee crisis

11 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

In March this year, Museveni presided over the safe handover of 125 Sudanese prisoners of war to the Khartoum government President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan has hailed President Yoweri Museveni's peace efforts in Sudan following the safe release and handover of 125 prisoners of war by SPLM-North to the Khartoum government. In a special message delivered to Museveni by the Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Mohammed Abdel Rahman at a meeting in Nairobi's Villa Rosa Kempisky Hotel, Bashir said the gesture was a positive step towards achieving peace in the region.

Chicago, IL

