More than 100 starve in Somalia in two days as famine takes grip
Famine has been taking hold in East Africa for weeks and yesterday Somalia's Prime Minister declared the deaths of one hundred people in just 48 hours. The deaths of 110 people from hunger and diarrhoea took place in the drought-ridden areas of the Bay region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC