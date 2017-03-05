More than 100 starve in Somalia in tw...

More than 100 starve in Somalia in two days as famine takes grip

Famine has been taking hold in East Africa for weeks and yesterday Somalia's Prime Minister declared the deaths of one hundred people in just 48 hours. The deaths of 110 people from hunger and diarrhoea took place in the drought-ridden areas of the Bay region.

