Military operations escalate in Yemen as famine looms
Military operations in Yemen are escalating and the humanitarian and economic situation is rapidly deteriorating in the Arab world's poorest nation, which is on the brink of famine, the U.N. special envoy for the country said Wednesday. In this Monday March 6 2017 photo, South Sudanese women wait for food distribution by the World Food Programme in Leer County, Southern Leich State in South Sudan.
