Military operations escalate in Yemen...

Military operations escalate in Yemen as famine looms

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

Military operations in Yemen are escalating and the humanitarian and economic situation is rapidly deteriorating in the Arab world's poorest nation, which is on the brink of famine, the U.N. special envoy for the country said Wednesday. In this Monday March 6 2017 photo, South Sudanese women wait for food distribution by the World Food Programme in Leer County, Southern Leich State in South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Tue Dee Dee Dee 2
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC