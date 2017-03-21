Lucky escape for S Sudan plane crash survivors3 min ago
All passengers and crew have survived a plane crash in South Sudan in which the jet hit a fire truck on the runway before bursting into flames. "There is no one who died," Bona Gaudensio, information minister in the northwestern state of Wau where the accident happened, said today.
