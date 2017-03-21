'Lost Boy of Sudan' shares a tale of ...

'Lost Boy of Sudan' shares a tale of perseverance

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

In 1987, when John Dau was 13 years old, his village in South Sudan was attacked by government troops who burned it down, shooting the men and raping the women. "Why did God allow people to murder them like that?" Dau asked during his talk last Thursday at the Brunelle Performance Hall at Davis High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mon Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC