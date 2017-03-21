'Lost Boy of Sudan' shares a tale of perseverance
In 1987, when John Dau was 13 years old, his village in South Sudan was attacked by government troops who burned it down, shooting the men and raping the women. "Why did God allow people to murder them like that?" Dau asked during his talk last Thursday at the Brunelle Performance Hall at Davis High School.
Read more at Davis Enterprise.
