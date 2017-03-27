Kenya: Details of How Kenyans Were Ki...

Kenya: Details of How Kenyans Were Killed in South Sudan Emerge

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Gory details of how four Kenyans working in South Sudan were killed on Saturday have emerged and their employer has said they are bringing their bodies home. Gredo, an NGO sponsored by Unicef, said it was collaborating with security agencies to ferry the bodies to Kenya for burial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 28 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC