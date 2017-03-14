Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping miss...

Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that Japan will not renew the mission after the current rotation returns in May. The 350-person infrastructure team was focused on road construction. The team arrived in November.

