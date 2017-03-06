In the African country of South Sudan...

In the African country of South Sudan, magical moments really do last a lifetime

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chronicle Live

Rosie Waller, of the Newcastle-based children's puppetry charity No Strings, reports from a week-long workshop in South Sudan. Rosie Waller ; Kadiman with puppets he's made, Poop, Germ and Soap and a scene from the No Strings new film Malarla Rosie Waller, of the Newcastle-based children's puppetry charity No Strings, reports from a week-long workshop in South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC