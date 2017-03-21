In Juba, UN peacekeeping chief urges political solution for South Sudanese crisis
Outgoing Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations HervA© Ladsous holds a press conference in Juba, South Sudan, alongside Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who will take up the position in April. Photo: UNMISS 21 March 2017 – The security situation in South Sudan is "very worrisome," the head of United Nations peacekeeping operations today said, warning that the number of people fleeing the country showing no signs of slowing, and calling for a political solution to the hostilities.
