Hunger persists in chronic conflict zones despite strong global harvests - " UN

Young boys head home after fishing for a day in the swamps of Nyal, South Sudan. Photo: FAO/Lieke Visser 2 March 2017 – Despite robust food supply conditions, droughts are worsening food security across swathes of East Africa, and access to food has been dramatically reduced in areas suffering civil conflicts, a new United Nations report has found.

