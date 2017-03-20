Hundreds of MILF child soldiers released in Philippines

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front will release more than 1,800 children from its ranks in a series of disengagement ceremonies over the next few weeks [Al Jazeera] Hundreds of child soldiers have been released by the Philippines' main seperatist rebel group, continuing its commitment to end the recruitment and use of children within its ranks. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front , one of the most powerful armed groups in the country, released the children on Friday as part of an action plan with the UN.

