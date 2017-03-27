How Conflict Drives Hunger in Africa,...

How Conflict Drives Hunger in Africa, Yemen

The United Nations has said that close to twenty million people in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen are at risk of starving to death. The food crises in all four of these countries are due, at least in part, to ongoing conflicts there, says Arif Husain, chief economist at the World Food Program , a UN agency.



