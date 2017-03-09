Famine Is Final Straw as War-Weary So...

Famine Is Final Straw as War-Weary South Sudanese Flood Capital

Since South Sudan's war erupted, Mary Nyal's husband has vanished and she narrowly escaped being raped by armed men. But it was looming famine that finally forced her to flee her home county and live hand-to-mouth in the capital.

Chicago, IL

