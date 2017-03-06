Egypt's sneaky strategy against Ethiopia

Egypt's sneaky strategy against Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

A former Ugandan intelligence agent told the South Sudan News Agency that Egyptian government is actively pursuing a sneaky military strategy against Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and that Egypt is also assisting South Sudanese government in its war against the Sudan People's Liberation Movement. James Moises, the former intelligence operative alleges that Egypt and Uganda mutually agreed last year to achieve what he described as "two different interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC