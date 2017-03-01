East Africa: Uganda's Museveni Wants ...

East Africa: Uganda's Museveni Wants End to River Nile Deal Deadlock

18 hrs ago

President Museveni yesterday, in the company of Ethiopian premier Hailemariam Desalegn, capitalised on the opportunity to express displeasure with the impasse over the new framework that seeks to replace colonial agreements on sharing and usage of the River Nile. Although careful and measured not to upset Egypt, which is very sensitive over the use of the Nile waters, Mr Museveni took an indirect swipe at Egypt for its refusal to put signature to the new agreement, saying now is the time to wrap up discussions over the matter.

Chicago, IL

