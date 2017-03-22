Djibouti win CAN match for first time...

Djibouti win CAN match for first time since 2007

Vanguard

Djibouti won an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier for the first time since 2007 when they defeated South Sudan 2-0 at home Wednesday. Hamza Abdi Idelh and Med Salam scored for the "Shoremen of the Red Sea" in Djibouti City to end their long winless run since defeating Somalia.

Chicago, IL

