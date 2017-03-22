Djibouti win CAN match for first time since 2007
Djibouti won an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier for the first time since 2007 when they defeated South Sudan 2-0 at home Wednesday. Hamza Abdi Idelh and Med Salam scored for the "Shoremen of the Red Sea" in Djibouti City to end their long winless run since defeating Somalia.
