Defense chief orders SDF pullout from South Sudan

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Friday ordered the Self-Defense Forces to begin their withdrawal from South Sudan, where they were deployed for five years as part of a U.N. peacekeeping mission. The fledgling African country gained independence from Sudan in 2011, and the Ground Self-Defense Force was tasked with building roads and other infrastructure while stationed in Juba, the capital.

Chicago, IL

