Cornrows won't go after school backs ...

Cornrows won't go after school backs down on Grace and Tahbisa's braid ban

Amid a storm of controversy, Helene Hiotis, the principal of Bentleigh Secondary College, said on Friday that she would work with the students' family so the girls could wear their "new braided hairstyle" to school. It came as the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission warned that some school uniform policies failed to respect students' diversity.

Chicago, IL

