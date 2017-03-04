Congresswoman Lee Statement on the De...

Congresswoman Lee Statement on the Declaration of starvation in South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor Leer state South Sudan Wellingtonian Mark Mitchell is Caritas New Zealand's lead humanitarian worker and was in South Sudan last August to set up an aid programme for people displaced by the civil war. The United States on Friday urged the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement /northern sector to allow delivery of humanitarian assistance to Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas, warning that food insecurity likely to occur within next two months, Sudan Tribune reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC