Congresswoman Lee Statement on the Declaration of starvation in South Sudan

Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor Leer state South Sudan Wellingtonian Mark Mitchell is Caritas New Zealand's lead humanitarian worker and was in South Sudan last August to set up an aid programme for people displaced by the civil war. The United States on Friday urged the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement /northern sector to allow delivery of humanitarian assistance to Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas, warning that food insecurity likely to occur within next two months, Sudan Tribune reported.

