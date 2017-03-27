Conflict now eroding food security in 'stable' areas of South Sudan - UN Mission

New York, Mar 31 : The ongoing conflict in South Sudan is affecting food security in some of the country's more "stable" states, the head of United Nations peacekeeping operation there has said. Dwindling provisions arriving in the town and skyrocketing food prices have meant that places like Aweil, which are generally peaceful, have suffered the effects of the conflict taking part in other parts of the country, said David Shearer, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan , during a visit to Aweil in the countrys north.

