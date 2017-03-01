Caritas humanitarian worker returning...

Caritas humanitarian worker returning to South Sudan

Following the declaration of famine in South Sudan, Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand's lead humanitarian aid worker, Mark Mitchell, is preparing to return to the world's newest nation to help coordinate the Caritas response to the worsening situation. "I was in the country last year to bolster Caritas' humanitarian response to the existing emergency, and what I saw was people in desperate need.

Chicago, IL

