Canberra's South Sudanese community rally against famine

Seeing children so under nourished they are unable to play is a heart-wrenching reality Twic East commissioner in Jonglei county, Dau Akoi Jurkuch, has to face as a leader of his community in South Sudan. For years the goal had been to establish peace as ongoing conflict hampered cultivation and left more than 7 million people across the East African nation in need of humanitarian assistance.

Chicago, IL

