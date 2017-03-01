By the Time Famine is Declared, it's ...

By the Time Famine is Declared, it's Already Too Late-and Another Generation is Wounded

A severely malnourished child from the South Sudanese town of Leer receives treatment at the inpatient ward run by International Medical Corps at the Protection of Civilians site in Juba, South Sudan's capital, on March 22, 2016 The declaration of famine in parts of South Sudan on Feb. 20, the first announcement of its kind in almost six years, is but the beginning of a cascade of similar pronouncements to come. Yemen, northern Nigeria and Somalia are also on the brink of famine, warns the Famine Early Warning Systems Network.

Chicago, IL

