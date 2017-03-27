Airdrops providing desperately needed...

Airdrops providing desperately needed food in South Sudan

Read more: CBS News

It's too dangerous to bring food to Maar by road, so air drops are the only way to get some kind of nutrition to this community. Despite months of waiting, villagers line up patiently to get their food, including Nyaruach Chuol.

Chicago, IL

