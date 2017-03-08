Africa whistleblowers' initiative launches in Senegal

African nations such as Somalia, South Sudan, Libya and Guinea-Bissau regularly appear at the very bottom of rankings such as Transparency International's Corruption Index, while none make it into the top 30. A map of Africa at the Place du Souvenir Africain, in Dakar, Senegal. Photo/AFP Lawyers and human rights campaigners launched an initiative for African whistleblowers in Senegal on Tuesday, aimed at providing a secure means of exposing wrongdoing on the continent.

