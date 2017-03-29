AFCON 2019: South Sudan and Comoros a...

AFCON 2019: South Sudan and Comoros advance to group stage

South Sudan and Comoros booked their places in the group stage of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with an aggregate victories. South Sudan thrashed Djibouti 6-0 in Juba on Tuesday to overturn a first leg deficit and win 6-2 overall.

Chicago, IL

