A 'Lost Boy of Sudan' will speak next week in Davis

John Dau, one of the "Lost Boys of Sudan" - whose cultural relocation and assimilation is documented in the 2006 Sundance Film Festival award-winning film " God Grew Tired of Us " - will speak in Davis at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Dau's talk, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Brunelle Performance Hall at Davis High School, 315 W. 14th St. Born in war-torn Sudan in 1974, Dau, along with thousands of other "Lost Boys of Sudan," was driven from his village when the northern Arab government attacked the ethnic minority population of South Sudan in 1987. For the next five years, Dau led groups of displaced boys across Sudan for hundreds of miles facing starvation, disease and violence.

