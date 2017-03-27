60,000 new South Sudanese arrivals in Sudan in first three months of 2017
Over 60,000 South Sudanese refugees have newly arrived in Sudan's border states in the first three months of 2017. The number of new arrivals has surpassed expectations, signalling a likely worsening situation in South Sudan.
