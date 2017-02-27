Your daily briefing on China
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi will visit the United States from Monday to Tuesday at the invitation of the U.S. government, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced on Sunday. Yang will exchange views with senior U.S. officials on bilateral ties and issues of common concern, Lu said.
