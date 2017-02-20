"War mongers" convinced S. Sudan Labo...

"War mongers" convinced S. Sudan Labour minister to resign - official

When Machar fled the capital, Juba, following three days of intensive streets battle, Duop remained in Juba and shifted allegiance to Machar's immediate successor This was the second resignation of a top politician from president Kiir's government after the deputy chief of general staff for logistics, Thomas Cirillo resigned last week. South Sudan's armed opposition faction loyal to First Vice President Taban Deng Gai claim "war mongers" and "rumour propagators" convinced the ex-labour minister to resign.

Chicago, IL

