Utah County's Refugee Action Network develops new way to serve

The Refugee Action Network in Provo is piloting a new way to serve refugees, and anyone in Utah can be a part of it. RAN now provides a program called a Host Network, in which five volunteer host families in the same neighborhood focus on helping and providing for one refugee family.

