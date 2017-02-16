US to give Uganda $25m in aid for ref...

US to give Uganda $25m in aid for refugees

Tuesday Read more: New Vision

PIC: US Ambassador in Uganda Deborah Malac talks to the press at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday. The United States will give over $25 million in humanitarian aid to Uganda, to help the nation cope with a huge influx of refugees fleeing conflict in east Africa, the US ambassador in Kampala has said.

