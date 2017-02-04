UN warns risk of famine is real in So...

UN warns risk of famine is real in South Sudan

The UN humanitarian agency has warned that the risk of famine in South Sudan is real for thousands of people in conflict-affected communities and food deficit areas. In its latest report which cited food security and livelihoods experts, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said South Sudanese are likely to face extreme levels of food insecurity in an extended lean season from February to July 2017.

