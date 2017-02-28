UN Relief Coordinator Calls for Urgent Access in South Sudan
A United Nations aid coordinator called on South Sudan to allow access to those in need after insecurity forced relief workers to leave one of two northern counties suffering from the famine declared last week. About 100,000 people are facing starvation in parts of Unity state, the subject of the Feb. 20 declaration, while another 1 million are on the brink of famine.
